One night, five shipments, more than $1.1 million seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – In one night, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized five shipments containing counterfeit designer apparel worth more than $1.1 million.

One shipment contained 30 Louis Vuitton totes, four Dior handbags and two Gucci handbags. Another parcel had Chanel, Dior and Balenciaga items, while additional parcels contained 200 YSL purses, and another shipment had 366 Louis Vuitton bags. The final shipment was a box filled with Louis Vuitton wallets. All items were evaluated by an Import Specialist who determined that these were counterfeit items.

The seizures started early Wednesday morning and continued throughout the day. The counterfeit goods originated either from Hong Kong or United Arab Emirates. They were destined for Houston, Texas; Los Angeles and Glendale, California; Dorado, Puerto Rico; and New York City, New York. If these items were real, their MSRP would have been $1,131,095, according to the CBP.

“This just goes to show you, night after night our CBP officers are doing everything we can to protect the U.S. consumers from being conned into buying cheap knock-offs,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “These seizure totaled over 700 items that were seized, and it is because of the great work of our officers.”

Intellectual property rights protection is a priority trade issue for CBP. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, CBP and their partner agency Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) seized 27,599 shipments containing IPR violations with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of over $1.5 billion had the goods been genuine. Watches and jewelry represent 15 percent of all IPR seizures, and continue to top the list of all seized IPR materials.