“Not This Time” goes for $115,000 at Keeneland sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland/WTVQ) – Royal Flush Racing was the leading buyer of Thursday’s penultimate session of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale when it spent $115,000 to acquire a colt by Not This Time.

Consigned by Trackside Farm, agent for Tenlane Farm, the colt is out of Race Hunter, by Dixie Union, and from the family of Grade 2 winners Paid Up Subscriber and Stanley Park.

On Thursday, during the 11th of 12 sessions of the auction, Keeneland sold 169 yearlings for $2,086,600, for an average of $12,347 and a median of $7,000. The entire auction has grossed $237,311,300 for 2,179 yearlings, for an average of $108,908 and a median of $45,000.

Mick Price Racing, Australia purchased the day’s second highest-priced yearling by spending $100,000 on a colt by Declaration of War. Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, consigned the colt, who is out of the Distorted Humor mare Sweet Chant. He is from the family of champion Singspiel; Grade/Group 2 winners Rahy, Rakeen, Campanologist, Well Rounded and Isabella Sings; and Group 3 winners Ability and One Fine Day.

Selling 16 horses for $252,200, Taylor Made was the day’s leading consignor.

The final session of the September Sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

The auction is being shown on the Watch TVG app, which is available on Amazon Fire, Roku and connected Apple TV devices. The Watch TVG App also features TVG, TVG2, Racebook, race track feeds and more.

The sale also is being is streamed live at Keeneland.com.