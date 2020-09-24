Leslie County Schools to hold in-person classes next week

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Leslie County’s Schools decided to start in-person classes next week.
The first day will be Monday, September 28.
The district says classes will be held on a hybrid schedule:
Maroon Group: Monday, Tuesday = In-Person Instruction
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday= Online Instruction
Gold Group: Thursday, Friday= In-Person Instruction
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday= Online Instruction
According to the district, all schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Wednesday of each week for a deep cleaning of our buildings and buses.
The post goes on to say, “We also understand that many of our families are not comfortable with sending their students back to school at this time. For those families continuing with 100% distance instruction is still an option.
Each of our schools will be reaching out individually to families to ask if their student will be attending in-person or 100% distance learning. If you are choosing in-person they will also discuss then if your student is in the maroon or gold group and what in-person instruction will be like.”