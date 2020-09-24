KSP continues seek info on fatal Trigg County fire

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 continue to investigate a structure fire on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County that was reported in the early morning hours of September 16.

Currently, detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and arson in which Thelma N. Barnett was killed before the house was set on fire. Detectives are asking anybody with information regarding this case to contact Post 1.

Trigg County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all parties involved in the crime.

Below, you will find a video containing more detailed information. Please click on the link to view the video.