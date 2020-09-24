KPFHOF gives $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club

LEXINGTON, (Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame today presented a check for $10,000 to purchase school supplies and additional equipment for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of the Bluegrass.

“Typical fundraisers were not held this year because of COVID-19, so the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame created the Hall of Famers for Kids Campaign to collect money to support the Boys & Girls Club,” Board Member Frank Minnifield said. “We wanted the money to go directly to benefit the children.”

The funds will be used for school supplies such as backpacks, masks, crayons, pencils and hand sanitizer.

“These funds are especially important during the pandemic because the Boys & Girls Club of the Bluegrass has revamped to create learning pods to help children navigate virtual schooltime while their parents continue to work,” Major William Garrett said. “These school supplies will greatly help with this crucial effort.”

The Salvation Army has expanded its after-school programming at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bluegrass by providing tutoring to 40 children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each school day.

The children are separated into four pods to adhere to standards during the pandemic. These pods serve children from the shelter, Fayette County Public School students, current Boys & Girls Club participants and the children of Salvation Army employees.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bluegrass provides a safe, structured afterschool program, which includes help with homework, tutoring in math and reading, and computer and fitness skill-building. That assistance has helped 78 percent of attendees improve their reading by at least one grade level.