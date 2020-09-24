Investigators seek info on ‘Off Tha Hookah’ arson fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire earlier this month has been ruled arson and Lexington firefighters need help finding who set it.
At about 4 a.m. September 5, 2020, fire crews responded to a structure fire at 504 Euclid Avenue at Off Tha Hookah. The commercial business sustained heavy damage.
Fire investigators conducted an origin and cause investigation of the fire and determined it was intentionally set.
Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to call Lexington Fire/Arson Investigation Bureau at 859-231-5672, Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov. Photos or videos can be texted to (859) 421-0112.
All calls and tips can remain anonymous.