EKU Men’s Basketball transfer Cooper Robb ruled immediately eligible

Robb teamed up with current Colonel Michael Moreno to lead Scott County to consecutive 11th Region titles in 2017 and 2018. Robb, Moreno and the Cardinals reached the state championship game in 2018.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton announced on Thursday that UNC Charlotte transfer Cooper Robb has been granted a waiver by the NCAA that makes him immediately eligible to compete.

A 6-1 guard from Georgetown, Kentucky, Robb appeared in 51 games over his two years at Charlotte, starting 23 of them. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists-per-game during his time as a 49er. Robb led Charlotte in three-point field goal percentage last season (43.9%). He ranked second in the Conference USA in three-point field goal percentage during league play (48.7%).

- Advertisement -

“We are so excited to have Cooper eligible to play this season,” Hamilton said. “He’s a winner, a proven impact player at the collegiate level and someone who is very well respected in the locker room.”

Before signing with Charlotte, Robb was a multi-sport star at Hamilton’s alma mater, Scott County High School in Georgetown. He was an all-state performer in basketball, football and baseball for the Cardinals. As a senior, he was given the Wah Wah Jones Award, which is presented annually to a male athlete who excels in multiple sports for his high school while also performing well in the classroom and in the community.

Robb teamed up with current Colonel Michael Moreno to lead Scott County to consecutive 11th Region titles in 2017 and 2018. Robb, Moreno and the Cardinals reached the state championship game in 2018.