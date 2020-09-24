Breeders’ Cup announces post time for 2020 World Championships at Keeneland

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 Championship races, is scheduled to be held on November 6-7 at Keeneland Race Course

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 24, 2020) – The Breeders’ Cup today announced post times for the two-day Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 Championship races and eight undercard races with total purses and awards of more than $31 million, which will be held on Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

The official race order and wagering menu for both days of the Championships will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

- Advertisement -

The 37th Breeders’ Cup, which will be held in Eastern Standard Time, begins on Friday, Nov. 6 with Future Stars Friday, featuring all five Breeders’ Cup World Championships races for two-year-olds. There will be five undercard races preceding the first Breeders’ Cup race on Friday’s 10-race program, with the first race post time at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s first Breeders’ Cup race will be Race #6, which will have a post time of 2:30 p.m. ET. The $2 million TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G1), will be the 10th race on the card, with a post time of 5:10 p.m. ET.

There will be 12 races on the Saturday, Nov. 7 program, featuring nine Breeders’ Cup World Championships races. The day begins with three undercard races with a first race post time of 10:15 a.m. ET. The first Breeders’ Cup race will be Race #4, which will have a post time of 12:02 p.m. ET.

Post time for the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), Race #12, will be 5:13 p.m. ET.

“This year’s World Championships will take place after Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 1. We wanted to ensure that our fans, racetrack and ADW partners have the schedule of EST post times in plenty of time to make arrangements to watch and wager on two days of world-class international racing at Keeneland Race Course,” said Dora Delgado, Breeders’ Cup Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Officer.

2020 BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS POST TIMES

(ALL EASTERN STANDARD TIMES)

Friday, November 6

Race 1

11:30 AM

Race 2

12:05 PM

Race 3

12:40 PM

Race 4

1:15 PM

Race 5

1:50 PM

Race 6

2:30 PM

Race 7

3:10 PM

Race 8

3:50 PM

Race 9

4:30 PM

Race 10

5:10 PM

TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

Saturday, November 7

Race 1

10:15 AM

Race 2

10:45 AM

Race 3

11:20 AM

Race 4

12:02 PM

Race 5

12:39 PM

Race 6

1:18 PM

Race 7

1:57 PM

Race 8

2:36 PM

Race 9

3:15 PM

Race 10

3:54 PM

Race 11

4:33 PM

Race 12

5:13 PM

Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

BOLDED are Breeders’ Cup World Championships races.