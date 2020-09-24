$25,000 grant helps meet demand for rental assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Community Action Council announced it received a $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to help meet the extraordinary demand for rental assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council’s Housing Stabilization program, supported in part by funding from the PNC Foundation, will help provide one-time rental assistance to income-eligible households residing in the Council’s four-county core service area that have been impacted by either layoff or income reductions as a result of COVID-19.

“We are so thankful for the financial assistance of longtime supporter and friend, the PNC Foundation,” said Sharon Price, executive director of Community Action Council. “Their generosity will help us help more families stay in their homes.”

Price said since the onset of the global pandemic, the Council has been working alongside a coalition of more than 20 housing providers in Lexington to identify the households that may be struggling to pay rent due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and develop a strategy to maximize available financial resources to eliminate the threat of eviction.

“The Council has done a tremendous job responding swiftly to the need in our community,” said John Gohmann, PNC regional president for Lexington. “It is this level of teamwork that will ensure the Lexington area emerges from this crisis a stronger and healthier region.”

The Council anticipates the number of families seeking rental assistance will continue to increase, in part because eviction courts have reopened. For information about this and other Council initiatives offered during COVID-19, visit www.commaction.org.

Community members wishing to help families stay in their home have three easy options for donating:

Donate by phone by texting the phrase:

Help4home

to the number 243725

Donate using PayPal by visiting commaction.org. All PayPal contributions received in the months of September and October will be automatically applied to the Help4Home fund. Donate by check, noting “Help4Home” in the memo line and sending it to P.O. Box 11610, Lexington, KY 40576

Funds received by the Council for Help4Home will be used to provide rental assistance to income eligible families in its four-county service area.

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence.

The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

Community Action Council for Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison, and Nicholas Counties, Inc. is a private, nonprofit human service provider with nearly 55 years of experience preventing, reducing, and eliminating poverty.

The Council operates extensively in the four core counties of Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison, and Nicholas, working alongside its participants to create opportunities for individuals and families to become self-sufficient.