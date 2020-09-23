Tracking Showers and Cooler Temperatures

A lot of clouds and rain put an end to a stretch of nice weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A series of weather makers will spark showers and storms through next week. The best chances for rain will arrive on Sunday and Tuesday. Highs cool from the lower 80s on Saturday to the middle 60s by next Wednesday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy as lows cool to the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY – Partly cloudy as highs warm to the lower 70s.

