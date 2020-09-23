Rockslide repair to close lane on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Thursday, September 24 at 9 a.m. on a portion of KY 699 (mile points 4.4 – 4.6) in Leslie County.

A temporary signal will be in place while the roadway is reduced to one lane due to the slide repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.