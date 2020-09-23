Lexington artists asked to gather to help save the arts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A call out for all types of artists to gather on Saturday Downtown Lexington, to send a message to city leaders.

“Save the arts”, including the Kentucky Theatre which is set to close at the beginning of October. Lexington artist, Chris Huestis, said the pandemic has devastated the arts, limiting how artists can reach the public.

So, artists are asking city leaders for help developing special programs.

“The virus has really hurt the arts,” said Huestis. “It’s killing the arts, and that they need your support, and we need to come up with creative ways to allow people to express themselves and still be safe.”

This Saturday’s gathering is open to anyone and all types of artists. Huestis asked that everyone to line the sidewalk of Main Street near the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington with your work starting at 2 pm.