Governor reacts to Louisville police protest shooting, tells protesters to go home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/AP)- Governor Andy Beshear posted a video message Wednesday night on Twitter after two Louisville police officers were shot during protests the night a grand jury announced its findings in the Breonna Taylor criminal case.

The governor asked protesters to go home to avoid any other violence.

- Advertisement -

He said, over the coming days, there will be many opportunities to be heard and so many are listening, including him.

“We know that the answer to violence is never violence and we are thinking of those two officers and their families,” Beshear said.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night the officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they were shot. He said one officer was alert and stable and the other was also stable, but undergoing surgery. Schroeder also said a suspect is in custody.