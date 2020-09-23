COVID, positivity numbers remain flat, five deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New coronavirus cases in the took a back seat to the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 796 new cases Wednesday with 111 of those in kids under 18. The new cases brought the state’s total to 63,517.

The positivity rate is 4.59 percent, which is down a fraction from Tuesday’s rate.

Of the new cases, Fayette had 38, Whitley 17, Knox 16, Estill and Madison 13 and Scott 11, among others.

Beshear reported five new deaths, which brought the state’s total to 1,124.

The deaths included three in Jefferson County and one each in Christian and Marshall counties.