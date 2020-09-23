Colt by ‘Cupid’ tops Wednesday’s yearling sale at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Zap, agent for Mike Mellen, paid $200,000 for a colt from the first crop of Cupid to lead results of Wednesday’s 10th session of the 12-day Keeneland September Yearling Sale.
Shawhan Place, agent for Ascot Thoroughbreds, consigned the colt, who is out of Just Joking, by Distorted Humor. He is from the family of Hall of Famer Safely Kept along with Grade 2 winners Partner’s Hero and Venetian Harbor.
Zap was the leading buyer with the single purchase.
On Wednesday, Keeneland sold 238 yearlings for $4,664,900, for an average of $19,600 and a median of $12,500. Cumulative sales for 2,010 yearlings are $235,224,700, for an average of $117,027 and a median of $50,000.
Jesse Hoppel, agent, paid $115,000 for the day’s second high seller, Klimt Eastwood, a colt from the first crop of Klimt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner El Dean. Consigned by Vinery Sales, agent, the colt is from the family of Grade 2 winners Choctaw Nation, Her Temper and Thunder Achiever as well as Grade 3 winner Street Game.
Two colts sold for $100,000 each.
Shawhan Place, agent for Mr. and Mrs. Theodore R. Kuster, sold the first, a colt from the first crop of American Freedom, to New Day Training Center. A half-brother to Grade 3 winner Strike the Bell, the colt is out of the Mountain Cat mare Vesper Cat. He is from the family of Grade 1 winners Hymn Book and Data Link.
Three Amigos paid $100,000 for a Tapizar colt, who was consigned by Cross Key Sales, agent. Out of the winning Super Saver mare Chainsmoknsuprmodl, he is from the family of Grade 2 winner Greeley’s Galaxy and Grade 3 winner License Fee.
Paramount Sales was the day’s leading consignor, selling a total of 19 horses for $371,000.
The September Sale continues Thursday with the final session on Friday. Both sessions begin at 10 a.m.
The auction is being shown on the Watch TVG app, which is available on Amazon Fire, Roku and connected Apple TV devices. The Watch TVG App also features TVG, TVG2, Racebook, race track feeds and more.
The sale also is being is streamed live at Keeneland.com.