Colt by ‘Cupid’ tops Wednesday’s yearling sale at Keeneland

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Zap, agent for Mike Mellen, paid $200,000 for a colt from the first crop of Cupid to lead results of Wednesday’s 10th session of the 12-day Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Shawhan Place, agent for Ascot Thoroughbreds, consigned the colt, who is out of Just Joking, by Distorted Humor. He is from the family of Hall of Famer Safely Kept along with Grade 2 winners Partner’s Hero and Venetian Harbor.

- Advertisement -

Zap was the leading buyer with the single purchase.

On Wednesday, Keeneland sold 238 yearlings for $4,664,900, for an average of $19,600 and a median of $12,500. Cumulative sales for 2,010 yearlings are $235,224,700, for an average of $117,027 and a median of $50,000.

Jesse Hoppel, agent, paid $115,000 for the day’s second high seller, Klimt Eastwood, a colt from the first crop of Klimt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner El Dean. Consigned by Vinery Sales, agent, the colt is from the family of Grade 2 winners Choctaw Nation, Her Temper and Thunder Achiever as well as Grade 3 winner Street Game.

Two colts sold for $100,000 each.

Shawhan Place, agent for Mr. and Mrs. Theodore R. Kuster, sold the first, a colt from the first crop of American Freedom, to New Day Training Center. A half-brother to Grade 3 winner Strike the Bell, the colt is out of the Mountain Cat mare Vesper Cat. He is from the family of Grade 1 winners Hymn Book and Data Link.

Three Amigos paid $100,000 for a Tapizar colt, who was consigned by Cross Key Sales, agent. Out of the winning Super Saver mare Chainsmoknsuprmodl, he is from the family of Grade 2 winner Greeley’s Galaxy and Grade 3 winner License Fee.

Paramount Sales was the day’s leading consignor, selling a total of 19 horses for $371,000.

The September Sale continues Thursday with the final session on Friday. Both sessions begin at 10 a.m.

The auction is being shown on the Watch TVG app, which is available on Amazon Fire, Roku and connected Apple TV devices. The Watch TVG App also features TVG, TVG2, Racebook, race track feeds and more.

The sale also is being is streamed live at Keeneland.com.

Previous articleHankison posts bond, released after indictment
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.