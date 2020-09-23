CHI St. Joseph Health names London native cancer market director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – As CHI Saint Joseph Health expands its affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center across its Kentucky facilities, the organization has named Greg Bodager, as market director of Cancer Care for CHI Saint Joseph Health.

The partnership between CHI Saint Joseph Health and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center was announced in 2019 for the Lexington area, creating additional access to specialized cancer treatments, clinical expertise and research studies.

Bodager, who was first hired in February 2020 as director of Oncology Services, will now oversee cancer care programs across the state and will work with hospital leaders to continue to move the programs forward.

“I am continually impressed by the level of engagement and communication shown by the Cleveland Clinic as we improve our level of care and work to grow the program,” said Bodager. “This partnership really gives patients the best of both worlds. We are able to provide the personal touch of a community cancer center with the specialization of a renowned academic center like the Cleveland Clinic.”

Bodager says he was immediately drawn to oncology during his time in nursing school.

“I was just really taken with the opportunity there clinically,” said Bodager. “Cancer has the potential to affect all body systems. I was very much drawn to caring for the entire patient. The specialty has allowed me to build bonds with people and support and encourage them in a way that is not as often seen in other specialties. It really just clicked with me.”

A native of London, Ky., Bodager joined the health care industry in 2010 when he felt called to move from a career in ministry to one in nursing.

He graduated from Kentucky Christian University in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education and Bible, Bluegrass Community & Technical College in 2010 with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Degree, and Western Governors University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree and Master of Science in Nursing Degree.

He has received his Oncology Nursing Certification and an RN Chemotherapy Certification.

Bodager began his career as a nurse in 2010 on Saint Joseph Hospital’s 6th floor Oncology Unit where he continued to grow in his appreciation of a specialty that piqued his interest during clinical rotations.

Over time, he progressed through the ranks, working as an Oncology Nurse Navigator and, later, Oncology Clinic/Practice Manager of Medical Oncology for CHI Saint Joseph Health. He recently served as Executive Director – Oncology at Baptist Health Lexington before returning to CHI Saint Joseph Health to serve as Director of Oncology Services.

When Bodager is not at work, he enjoys spending time in nature with his wife, Katie, and their four children. The Bodagers can often be found on family hikes at the Red River Gorge or taking part in other outdoor activities. With his remaining time, Bodager jokes that he works as his children’s personal taxi driver.