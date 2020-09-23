Bullitt lawyer, master commissioner has health issues, faces discipline

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bullitt County lawyer and former master commissioner faces discipline from the state Judicial Conduct Commission.

But John A. Schmidt, in his response to the state’s charges ( formal proceedings Schmidt), says medical tests show he is suffering from some mental issues that impact his memory and other cognitive skills and should be placed on inactive status.

He also says those issues make it impossible for him to address a possible criminal issue raised in the complaints. And in another response, he says he didn’t actually violate judicial canons.

The Commission has not yet set a hearing or potential settlement of the case.