University of Pikeville on lockdown due to spread of COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students at the University of Pikeville are in the midst of a 72-hour lockdown due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus on campus.
The school says it sent an email to students on Monday telling them they had to remain in their rooms for 72-hours, other than going to get food, and that all classes were being moved online.
According to the school’s online tracker, as of Monday, there were 15 active coronavirus cases on campus and 90 students in quarantine.
That same online tracker says the school has had 36 positive cases since July 1, 2020.
