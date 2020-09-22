First day of fall brings seasonal weather

Safety first, that's what we've been hearing from schools across the state when it comes to the pandemic and now Franklin County Public Schools are practicing what they preach but it's now impacting their sports season.
Safety first, that's what we've been hearing from schools across the state when it comes to the pandemic and now Franklin County Public Schools are practicing what they preach but it's now impacting their sports season.
High pressure continues to provide fantastic weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky. The best chance for rain arrives on Saturday. Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the middle 70s by Wednesday.
TUESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the lower 70s. TONIGHT – Partly cloudy as lows cool to the low 50s.
- Advertisement -
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group