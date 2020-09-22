Mary Todd Lincoln House offers cemetery walking tours in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Explore Lexington’s most famous cemetery on a guided walking tour led by staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

The tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, including the Todd family, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

The tour is approximately one mile and lasts about 90 minutes.

Cost is $20 for general public and $10 for museum members. Space is limited to 10 participants. Social distancing is required and masks are required when within 6 feet of others. Purchase tickets online at www.mtlhouse.org.

The Lexington Cemetery is a private non-profit organization established in 1849 as a public cemetery and place of beauty. A historical landmark encompassing 170 acres, it is comprised of a national and public cemetery with over 66,000 interments.

It will accommodate interments for the next 100 years. Open daily 8AM-5PM. Visit www.lexcem.org for further information about the cemetery.

The Mary Todd Lincoln House is the girlhood home of Mrs. Lincoln. She brought her husband and children to visit the Todd family here in 1847.

The first historic site restored to honor a first lady, the museum is operated by Kentucky Mansions Preservation Foundation, a private non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting historic properties.