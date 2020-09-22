Lake Cumberland Hospital adds robot, community can help name it

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Doctors at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset have a new high-tech tool.

A new surgical robot is located tableside in the operating room, allowing a surgeon’s hand movements to be scaled, filtered, and translated into precise movements of micro-instruments.

The magnified, high-resolution, three-dimensional view the surgeon experiences enables them to perform precise and complex surgery through very small surgical incisions. The surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic system.

The 3D-HD image can be magnified up to 10 times so the surgeon has a close-up view of the area he or she is operating on and the robotic instruments have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate to mimic the movements of the human wrist — allowing the surgeon to make small, precise movements.

“At Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, we’re committed to providing innovative and safe alternatives to traditional open surgery, whenever possible,” said said Lake Cumberland CEO Robert Parker. “Whether we’re using robotic-assisted technology, minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques, or 3D planning functionality for precision and accuracy, we want you to explore and understand all of your options knowing that we are prepared to care for you every step of the way.”

Dr. Joseph Eid, a recent addition to the hospital’s medical staff and a general surgeon who has trained in minimally invasive and robotic surgery shared: “We are very excited about the addition of the robotic system to our surgical armamentarium at Lake Cumberland. Not everyone is a candidate for robotic surgery, however, and patients should consult with their doctor about the best surgical method for them individually.”

To become skilled in robotic surgery, a surgeon must complete specific training protocols including online didactics training; in-person classes; assisting in at least ten bedside cases, where they can gain additional hands-on skill with the robot and its instrumentation; and proficiency in at least twenty “console” cases, meaning that the surgeon is fully completing an operation using the robot

Dr. Eid also completed a one-year fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that focused on advanced laparoscopic and robotic gastrointestinal surgery.

Lake Cumberland will host a community wide “Name the New Robot” contest now through October 15. To enter the contest or learn more about Robotic-Assisted Surgery at Lake Cumberland, visit LakeCumberlandRobotics.com.