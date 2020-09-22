Karakontie colt brings $500,000 to top yearling sale at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Marsha Naify paid $500,000 for a colt by Karakontie (JPN) to top Tuesday’s ninth day of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Naify also acquired two fillies, one by Jimmy Creed for $35,000 and the other from the first crop of Gormley for $30,000. She the session’s leading buyer with a total of three purchases for $565,000.

The $500,000 colt, consigned by Gainesway, agent, is the first foal out of the Speightstown mare Untouch, a half-sister to recent Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) third-place finisher Mr. Big News. The colt is from the family of Canadian Horse of the Year Glorious Song, Eclipse Award winner Devil’s Bag and Grade 2 winner Saint Ballado.

Gainesway sold a total of 29 horses for $1,337,000 to lead consignors on Tuesday.

A total of 253 yearlings sold for $6,484,100 during the session, for an average of $25,629 and a median of $15,000. With three days remaining in the 12-day sale, Keeneland has sold a total of 1,773 horses for $230,574,800, for an average of $130,048 and a median of $60,000.

On Tuesday, Solis/Litt paid the session’s second-highest price of $240,000 for a filly by Jimmy Creed out of the Malibu Moon mare On Reflection. Consigned by Woods Edge Farm, agent, she is from the family of Grade 1 winner Rutherienne and Grade 3 winners Adorable Micol, Adcat, Ruthenia and Oiseau de Feu.

D.J. Stables spent $240,000 on a colt by Speightster who is a half-brother to Grade 2 winner Hotshot Anna. Consigned by Beau Lane Bloodstock, agent for Paul Tackett, he is out of the winning, stakes-placed mare Avalos, by Holy Bull.

The September Sale continues Wednesday and runs through Friday with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m.

The auction is being shown on the Watch TVG app, which is available on Amazon Fire, Roku and connected Apple TV devices. The Watch TVG App also features TVG, TVG2, Racebook, race track feeds and more.

The sale also is being is streamed live at Keeneland.com.

 

