EKU announces Roy Kidd Stadium to operate at 20% capacity

No tailgating, Colonels will play four home games beginning with Houston Baptist on Oct. 3

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University athletics announced its guidelines for home football games at Roy Kidd Stadium this season after designing a distanced seating plan and receiving necessary approvals.

The Colonels are currently scheduled to play at home against Houston Baptist on Oct. 3, Central Arkansas on Oct. 24, Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 7 and Western Carolina on Nov. 21.

Roy Kidd Stadium will operate at 20 percent of capacity in all outdoor seating areas, unless changes are made based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments. Box seating will also operate at 20 percent of capacity, or up to a maximum of 10 persons, whichever is greater. Season ticket holders and EKU students will be accommodated for the season.

Single game tickets are available to purchase. There is currently a limited availability in the lower sections and open availability in the upper sections of Roy Kidd Stadium. All single game ticket purchases will be delivered through your mobile device(s).

Fans still have the opportunity to purchase season tickets to guarantee your spot in Roy Kidd Stadium for the four home games this season. Season tickets start as low as $40. The Family Plan, including four season tickets for each game, is just $99. Current season ticket holders will receive more specific information in the coming days.

Please note that each ticket will be reserved and have specific seat number. Single game ticket purchases will be in pods of two or four. For additional ticket information or purchases please call the EKUSports Ticket Office at 859-622-2122.

The EKU marching band, cheerleaders and dance team will be present at all home games.

Please note, no tailgating will be allowed in the campus parking lots.

Fans with pre-existing health conditions, or those who are at a greater risk, should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this time. It can’t be guaranteed that fans will not be exposed to COVID-19.

Below are additional guidelines for the upcoming season in addition to answers to questions fans might have.

– The EKU RV Zone will be open beginning at 6 p.m. the night before each home game for those with a valid RV Zone Parking Pass. RVs must be in the RV Zone by 9 p.m. on the night before a home game. There will be no same-day parking for the RV Zone on the day of the game.

o All attendees in the RV Zone are asked to maintain the 6-foot social distancing standard and are required to wear facemasks.

– Colonel Club and general parking will open two hours prior to kickoff.

o All patrons will be required to wear facemask when traveling through the parking lots and while socializing.

– No shuttle services from the parking lots to the stadium will be provided during the 2020 season.

– Hand sanitization stations will be located in the stadium.

– A comprehensive in-game custodial cleaning plan will include restrooms, team spaces, premium spaces, high-traffic areas and protocol to dispatch custodial services to any area of the stadium for specific needs.

– Signage will be displayed in common areas to assist with physical distancing.

– There will be one point of entry and exit throughout each space within the venue such as bathrooms and concessions.

○ Upon entry into Roy Kidd Stadium, fans and staff will be temperature screened using an infrared thermometer prior to entry.

o Masks will be required throughout the entirety of the contest. Ushers will be monitoring masking throughout the contest. Anyone who refuses to wear their masks appropriately will be escorted from the venue.

– Fans and family members of players and staff will not have access to the field at any point before, during or after the game.

– Physical tickets will not be sold at Roy Kidd Stadium on the day of the game; however, tickets will be available through EKUSports.com. Reserved seating will be in place following all capacity guidelines. Ushers will be available for assistance on the concourse.

– The Hill will be available for general ticketing fans and students only. Social distancing is critical for anyone sitting on the hill.

– Up to 1,000 tickets will be reserved for EKU students. EKU students will be given one ticket per EKU ID. Students can pick up their ticket on the day of the game at Gate 1.

– The EKU Stadium Club will be open one hour prior to kick-off, with only a minimum number of patrons permitted in the dining area at one time. Outside seating will be at 20 percent capacity. Safety precautions will be in place for the service of food and drinks.

– Concessions/merchandise points of sale will be open during the game with social distancing regulations.

– All gates will be used and each is a point of entry. No re-entry upon exiting the venue.

o Gates

§ Moberly Gate – Accessible Gate

§ Gate 6 – Accessible Gate

§ Gate 1 – Student Gate & Visiting Team Pass List

§ Gate 2 – Season Ticket

§ Gate 3 – Player Will Call

§ Gate 4 – COVID Screening only

o Sections

§ ADA Seating – J, N, and R

§ J, K, L – Band

§ N – R: Visiting Team

§ Hill – cheer teams and student seating

FAQs

Are face coverings required for entry into Roy Kidd Stadium?

– Yes, fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in Roy Kidd Stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking.

Can we tailgate on campus?

– No. As a safety precaution, tailgating on campus will not be permitted during the 2020 season.

Can I move my season tickets to a different location so I can socially distance my family?

– Our ticket office staff has undertaken this task in order to help accommodate all season ticket holders in the stands.

Why were my seats moved to a different part of my normal section?

– Seats have been reallocated in order to ensure that proper distancing guidelines are followed for all patrons. Season ticket holders will have their seats in areas that are as close as possible to their normal locations.

Will EKU students be able to attend games?

– Yes, EKU students will be able to attend games. Up to 1,000 tickets will be reserved for EKU students. EKU students will be given one ticket per EKU ID. Students can pick up their ticket on the day of the game at a specific gate.

Will the Stadium Club be open?

– Yes, the EKU Stadium Club will be open one hour prior to kick-off, with only a minimum number of patrons permitted in the dining area at one time. Outside seating will be at 20 percent capacity. Safety precautions will be in place for the service of food and drinks.

Will single-game tickets be sold?

– Based on availability a limited number of single-game tickets may be sold before each game. Tickets will not be sold at Royd Kidd Stadium on the day of the game, however, tickets will be available on EKUSports.com until two hours prior to kick-off.

Will the EKU marching band, cheerleaders and dance team perform at home games?

– Yes, the marching band, cheerleaders and dance team will perform at home games albeit in ways that may look different than normal. These groups are integral parts of game day and will perform as part of pregame, halftime and during the game. Due to guidelines, they will not be permitted to be on the field but will nonetheless remain a key part of game days at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Will concessions be served?

– Concessions/merchandise points of sale will be open during the game with social distancing regulations.