Dental office again hosting annual food drive

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An annual food drive is underway in Jessamine County to feed families in need. The drive is organized by Bishop and Associates, a dental office in Nicholasville.
“We fed hundreds last year,” said Terri Fischer Ware, office manager and co-owner at Bishop and Associates.
With the pandemic, organizers say this year’s drive is more important than in years past.
“This year, we plan on having more people, more families that need assistance,” said Ware.
Ware said it’s their sixth year of doing the drive.
“This is our way of giving back to the community. We saw such a demand for helping people from September to January,” said Ware. “So, we don’t just try to provide a Thanksgiving dinner, we try to help feed the children when they’re out of school, we try to provide snacks.”
Those interested in donating food items are encouraged to look for non-perishable canned goods and kids snacks.
Ware said any monetary donations will be used to purchase meats and other items.
To make it simple, Ware said people interested in donating online can click HERE.
Donations can also be made by calling 859-887-1094. Ware said she is willing to pickup food items or cash as well, “We will find a way to make it work.”
The dental office is also working with the Salvation Army and Jessamine County food pantry.
“We’re trying to keep those two areas supplemented,” said Ware.
Donations are now being accepted.