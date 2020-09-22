Dental office again hosting annual food drive

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
8

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An annual food drive is underway in Jessamine County to feed families in need. The drive is organized by Bishop and Associates, a dental office in Nicholasville.

“We fed hundreds last year,” said Terri Fischer Ware, office manager and co-owner at Bishop and Associates.

- Advertisement -

With the pandemic, organizers say this year’s drive is more important than in years past.

“This year, we plan on having more people, more families that need assistance,” said Ware.

Ware said it’s their sixth year of doing the drive.

“This is our way of giving back to the community. We saw such a demand for helping people from September to January,” said Ware. “So, we don’t just try to provide a Thanksgiving dinner, we try to help feed the children when they’re out of school, we try to provide snacks.”

Those interested in donating food items are encouraged to look for non-perishable canned goods and kids snacks.

Ware said any monetary donations will be used to purchase meats and other items.

To make it simple, Ware said people interested in donating online can click HERE.

Donations can also be made by calling 859-887-1094. Ware said she is willing to pickup food items or cash as well, “We will find a way to make it work.”

The dental office is also working with the Salvation Army and Jessamine County food pantry.

“We’re trying to keep those two areas supplemented,” said Ware.

Donations are now being accepted.

Previous articleAs surge floods King’s Daughters, hospital exec pleads with public
Next articleVolunteer group makes another rescue look routine
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!