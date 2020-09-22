Central KY Salvation Army needs help to meet holiday need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Salvation Army says it’s worried it’ll be harder to raise money this winter for people who need help even more right now because of coronavirus.

The organization is already starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign to try to meet the need.

The area coordinator for Central Kentucky Salvation Army based in Lexington Major Bill Garrett says some people who usually give might not able to right now as so many struggle financially.

The army has also had to cancel or alter normal fundraising events, like the Angel Tree Program.

This year people will be able to get Angel Tags online and shop through Amazon Wishlist to get kids in need toys for Christmas.

Since March, the social services group says it’s been focusing on giving people shelter and helping parents with child care needs.

“We’re excited to be able to provide those things but we also realize getting into Christmas this is going to continue being a challenge with COVID coming back, flu season, and all the uncertainties still in the economy,” says Major Garrett.

The army hopes Kettle Pay really kicks off this year. It was introduced last year as a way to donate digitally through Google or Apple pay.

To donate online, click here and to learn more about ways to help, click here.

