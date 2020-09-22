Buying breast cancer T-shirts spreads message, helps a good cause

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Want to help a good cause while promoting a good cause at the same time?

Then check out the Berea Firefighters Association web site.

The agency’s 2020 Breast Cancer T-Shirts are on sale now. Long-sleeve shirts are $18 ad short-sleeve are $15.

Buyers can have the order shipped or they can swing by on one of the scheduled drive-thru pick-up times and pick it up.

Buyers also can pay online or pay at pick up. The agency accepts cash, check, and all major credit cards.

Shirts will be in and available for pick up on Thursday, October 1. Visit the website for more details or call at (859) 986-2898.

The Berea Firefighters Association is a non-profit group of firefighters with the Berea Fire Department in Berea, Ky. It has two main philanthropies it raises money for each year.

A portion of the funds goes to a family in the community of someone who is battling breast cancer.

The other portion goes to its toy drive fund where the group buys toys and clothes for children/families in need during the Christmas holiday.