Burglary suspect call turns into foot chase, scuffle

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A simple trespassing call turned into a bit more for a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Griffin Harness responded to Depot Street in McKinney for a report of a trespasser who also was wanted for burglary and fleeing and evading police.

When Harness arrived, the man, latter identified as 45-year-old Jeffrey Corman, took off down the railroad tracks. Harness gave chase and after a brief scuffle, Corman was arrested on a new fleeing charge, plus the outstanding burglary and fleeing warrants, according to jail records.

No bond had been set as of Tuesday evening.

Det. Rob Oney assisted.