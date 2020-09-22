After indictment, calls grow louder for state lawmaker to resign

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An embattled Republican state lawmaker is indicted for assaulting a woman in April, increasing the calls for his resignation.

Ironically, 44-year-old 89th District state Rep. Robert Goforth was indicted by the Laurel County Grand Jury under a law for which he voted which made strangulation a more serious offense and easier to prosecute.

The Grand Jury indicted Goforth, of East Bernstadt, on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault, according to the Corbin Times-Tribune newspaper.

The indictment was handed down Friday.

As previously reported, Goforth was arrested early o the morning of April 21 after a woman went to London’s 911 Dispatch Center and told deputies she’d been assaulted ad choked with a computer cord. The woman told deputies Goforth had threatened to kill her and ‘hog tie” her, and she had marks on her neck, arms and forehead, according to court documents filed at the time.

Three children were at the home during the incident, the Times-Tribune reported.

An Army veteran and pharmacist, Goforth, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2018, ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the 2019 primary, getting 39 percent of the vote despite an accusation by a woman that Goforth ad had bee part of a sexual assault against her years earlier.

At the time of his arrest, state Democrats called for him to resign. Those calls came again in August after his preliminary hearing. They only have been amplified since the indictment.

“State Representative Goforth should have resigned back in April and his party should have taken action against him when he refused to do so,” Marisa McNee, a spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, said in a statement, according to the Herald-Leader. “This is not the first time a victim of Mr. Goforth’s violent assaults has come forward. Republican Leadership has ignored this for far too long, it is time for them to take action. Goforth needs to go.”