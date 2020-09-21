Two injured in Casey Couny crash

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were fortunate to escape with non-life threatening injuries when the truck in which they were riding overturned early Sunday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Trooper Austin Cornett is investigating a single- vehicle crash that happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Long Hollow Road near Liberty in Casey County.

The KSP said 17-year-old James Henderson, of Hustonville, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup north on Long Hollow Road when he lost control in a sharp curve.

The truck left the road, dropped off a cliff side and overturned.

Henderson and a passenger, 20-year-old Jansen Dunham, of Waynesburg, were both cut from the truck by the Lincoln/Casey County Rescue Squad

They were flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Trooper Cornett was assisted at the scene by Casey/Lincoln County Fire, EMS and rescue.