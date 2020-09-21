Nephew of Louisville BBQ owner killed early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Marvin McAtee, whose uncle was fatally wounded earlier this year during protests in Louisville, was killed Saturday morning in a shooting.

The 47-year-old was killed near 26th Street and Broadway, not far from YaYa’s BBQ, the restaurant owned by 53-year-old David McAtee before he was killed by a bullet from National Guardsmen early on June 1, according to the Courier-Journal.

Marvin McAtee had taken over the restaurant after his uncle’s death.

Marvin McAtee and another man were found shot about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of West Broadway. Marvin McAtee was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim, who was not identified, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Courier Journal.

David McAtee was fatally struck by a single bullet to the chest fired by a member of the Kentucky National Guard. David was shot just after midnight on June 1 while standing in the doorway of YaYa’s BBQ.

On the night of David McAtee’s death, National Guard members and LMPD officers went to the area to clear out crowds of protesters who were part of nightly gatherings, rallies and protests i response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others across the country.

Video, ballistics ad gunpowder residue tests released by the state show David McAtee fired two shots from a 9 mm handgun before police and Guard members returned fire with at least 19 shots, one of which struck McAtee in the chest.