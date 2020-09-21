KSP investigating double homicide in Tomkinsville

TOMKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were found dead Sunday afternoon in a home in the Fountain Run community of Monroe County, Ky.
According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the home on White Oak Ridge Road where two men had been found dead from gunshot wounds to the head.
The victims are 20-year-old Trevor Cleary, of Tompkinsville, Ky., and 19-year-old Austin Copas, of Fountain Run, Ky., the KSP said.
Autopsies are scheduled.
This incident remains under investigation by Det. B.J. Burton.
KSP was assisted at the scene by Fountain Run Police, Monroe County Sheriffs Department, Monroe County EMS, and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact KSP Post 15 at (800) 222-5555.