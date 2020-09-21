Indiana man is victim, officer named in Owensboro case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a shooting involving a police officer Sunday in Owensboro, Ky.

First, the KSP investigators have established the identity of the suspect in the death investigation. With the assistance of Daviess County Coroner’s Office, KSP can confirm the identity of the suspect as Ray S. Payne, 39, of Evansville, Ind.

- Advertisement -

Officer Michael Matthews, 56, of Owensboro, was the officer who responded and discharged his weapon from his patrol vehicle.

Matthews is an 11-year veteran of the Owensboro Police Department and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal protocol for most police agencies including Owensboro Police Department when officers are involved in the use of force in police-related shootings.

The investigation is still ongoing, the KSP said.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

OWENSBORO, Ky. (September 20, 2020) — Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson received a call from Owensboro Police Department around 10:20 a.m. today (Sunday) requesting KSP investigate an incident involving their agency and a suicidal subject.

The preliminary investigation reveals an Owensboro Police Officer conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. During the course of the investigation, the officer learned the operator had an active warrant for his arrest.

When the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, the suspect accelerated from the stop dragging the officer. A short vehicle pursuit ensued encompassing several blocks. The suspect exited his vehicle with a pistol and fled on foot.

The suspect was observed walking on Walnut Street near Parrish Avenue with the pistol to his head. A responding OPD officer turned onto Walnut from Parrish and both came a close distance of each other. The suspect shot himself in the head and fell to the ground.

The OPD officer who was sitting in his assigned patrol unit discharged his weapon in the vehicle, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck by the officer’s trajectory.

The Daviess County Coroner pronounced the suspect deceased on-scene. Daviess County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy tomorrow morning in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police Post 16 detectives were assisted by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Owensboro Fire Department, AMR Medics and Owensboro Police Department.

The investigation is on-going.