Franklin County Schools sports teams being impacted by COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Safety first, that’s what we’ve been hearing from schools across the state when it comes to the pandemic and now Franklin County Public Schools are practicing what they preach but it’s now impacting their sports season.

Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases and a recommendation from the Franklin County Health Department, football and girls and boys soccer at the high school are suspended for 14 days.

According to Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, this comes after two students and two coaches tested positive.

“Everyone going into this understood that this was always a possibility and it’s difficult but you have to put the health of our staff and our students first so all of those concerns about games is really secondary to what we have to focus on here,” Kopp said.

He says these are challenging times but they were prepared for the worst-case scenario. Kopp says they will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and take the necessary precautions to protect everyone involved.