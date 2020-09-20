Wildside Winery hosts Harvest Festival to help boost artisian small business

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wildside winery is hosting a Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of helping boost small artisans and other vendors, that have been hurting from low income due to the pandemic.

It’s one of the few festivals of the pandemic. Governor Beshear pictured on Wildside Winery’s Facebook, the winery saying he gave his blessing for events at the winery.

The event space is to thank for that, with plenty of room at the winery to social distance.

You could shop the vendors, check out some pumpkins, and of course, listen to live music.

People are encouraged to bring a blanket and a chair to hang out on

The event continues goes until Sunday starting at 10 in the morning until 6 p.m.