LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel Counties Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old.

Deputies say on Saturday around 9:48 p.m., on High Moore Road, which is 4 miles west of London, a four wheeler ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

According to deputies, the crash killed the 15-year-old driver. The say an 18-year-old passenger was taken o the hospital with serious injuries.