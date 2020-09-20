Nice Weather Continues, Here’s When I’m Expecting Rain

By
Jason Lindsey
-
0
10950

The nice weather we enjoyed, over the weekend, continues as we start the new workweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky through midweek as highs warm to the middle 70s by Wednesday. Our next best chance of rain arrives on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 40s.
SUNDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
Facebook | Instagram | CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com