Nice Weather Continues, Here’s When I’m Expecting Rain

The nice weather we enjoyed, over the weekend, continues as we start the new workweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky through midweek as highs warm to the middle 70s by Wednesday. Our next best chance of rain arrives on Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 40s.
SUNDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the lower 70s.
