‘Schitt’s Creek’ sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Schitt’s Creek” has capped a huge night at the Emmy Awards – completing a clean sweep of the show’s comedy categories.

The show won best comedy series and acting trophies for stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

Sunday’s prime-time show includes ambitious live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees.

Limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors.

“Succession” has taken its turn at the top.

The HBO series won best television drama series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night for its second season.

It was the fourth Emmy of the night for “Succession,” which was the night’s big winner in the drama categories. It also won the best actor trophy for Jeremy Strong along with best writing and best directing.

Like most of the night’s winners, creator Jesse Armstrong accepted the award from a remote location, in his case in a stuffed chair in a living room setting. Instead of thank-yous he gave out a series of “un-thank-yous,” including one to the media moguls like the one his show portrays.

The saga of a media magnate and the adult children seeking to replace him took the drama-series helm from the now defunct “Game of Thrones,” which had won the award for four of the previous five years.

“Succession” beat out fellow nominees “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”