LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire Department says a man was seriously injured in a fire.

It happened on Lansdowne Drive around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the fire was relatively small at the home, but yet, small fires can be dangerous for anyone inside.

The man who was home at the time was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

A fire investigator is looking into where and how the fire started.