Gov. Beshear reports 439 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear reported a relatively low case count Sunday, following Saturday’s 1,002 cases reported.

This is consistent with weeks past, as Sunday’s have a low number of labs reporting.

68 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just two months old.

Gov. Beshear announced at least 61,542 cases in the commonwealth.

The Governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,111.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Sunday included two Fayette Countians, including a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.

The positivity rate for Kentucky wasn’t updated Sunday.