Tyler Childers shares his message for Kentuckians regarding the Black Lives Matter movement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky country music artist Tyler Childers is sharing his thoughts on racism and the black lives movement.

The musician posted a message on Youtube Friday after dropping a surprise album called “Long Violent History.”

Childers says it’s an old time fiddle album.

All of the proceeds from it will go to under-served communities in the Appalachian region through the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund.

In the youtube video that dropped with the album Childers talks about justice for Breonna Taylor.

“We can stop being so taken back by black lives matter if we didn’t need to be reminded there would be justice for Breoona Taylor a Kentuckian like me, and countless others,” Childers said.

In the video, Childers also encouraged people to vote.

He says he recorded the video to add context to a song on the album, that could be misinterpreted by some people.