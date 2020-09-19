Rally follows McConnell’s response to Ginsburg’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments shortly after the news broke about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, prompted another rally in Lexington calling on him to retire.

The rally took place outside of McConnell’s Lexington office on Corporate Drive Saturday afternoon with about 20 people.

Protester Doug Price says McConnell disrespected Ginsburg last night by making her death into a political statement.

“I think it was very disrespectful,” says Price. “I don’t know what he was thinking.”

A Trump adviser says the White House would like to announce a SCOTUS pick before the first presidential debate, which is set for September 29.