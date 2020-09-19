Governor Beshear reports 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stays low

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear reported 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The new total for Kentucky is at least 61,106 cases, according to the governor.

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” Beshear said. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, lets make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,108.

“That’s seven additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 78-year-old woman from Warren County; an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; two Jefferson Countians, including a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man; and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,118,855 tests had been administered.

The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 3.82%.

The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,237, according to the Governor’s Office.