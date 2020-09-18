World’s largest Livestock Expo makes changes, will be help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The show must go on. It may be a little smaller, but it must go on.

The North American International Livestock Exposition has been approved through the Kentucky Healthy at Work initiative to host a modified show this year.

NAILE is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world and runs Nov. 3-19, 2020 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

NAILE will enact new policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

the changes include: