World’s largest Livestock Expo makes changes, will be help

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The show must go on. It may be a little smaller, but it must go on.

The North American International Livestock Exposition has been approved through the Kentucky Healthy at Work initiative to host a modified show this year.

- Advertisement -

NAILE is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world and runs Nov. 3-19, 2020 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

NAILE will enact new policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

the changes include:

  • Attendance will be restricted to participants creating a significant reduction in those on-site.
  • Participants will go through mandatory temperature checks and events will be spread throughout the facility.
  • The 2020 North American Championship Rodeo and the Country Store are canceled and will return next year.
  • 2020 School Tours are canceled but will return in 2021.
  • Livestock will be housed across more than 750,000 sq. ft. of space.
  • For the full list of changes as of September 18th, visit livestockexpo.org/.