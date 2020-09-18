World’s largest Livestock Expo makes changes, will be help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The show must go on. It may be a little smaller, but it must go on.
The North American International Livestock Exposition has been approved through the Kentucky Healthy at Work initiative to host a modified show this year.
NAILE is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world and runs Nov. 3-19, 2020 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
NAILE will enact new policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
the changes include:
- Attendance will be restricted to participants creating a significant reduction in those on-site.
- Participants will go through mandatory temperature checks and events will be spread throughout the facility.
- The 2020 North American Championship Rodeo and the Country Store are canceled and will return next year.
- 2020 School Tours are canceled but will return in 2021.
- Livestock will be housed across more than 750,000 sq. ft. of space.
- For the full list of changes as of September 18th, visit livestockexpo.org/.