With Taylor Grand Jury decision looming, federal buildings eye closure, security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concern over what kind of community reaction might happen, regardless of the decision on charges against Louisville Police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, continues to grow in Louisville.

Gov. Andy Beshear said this week he’s asked state Attorney General Daniel Cameron for two days notice of when a Grand Jury decision might be released so security strategies could be studied to prepare for potential civil unrest ad violence like which has occurred in Wisconsin, Oregon and other states.

Now, Louisville ‘s downtown’s federal courthouse will be closed next week in anticipation of a potential decision in the investigation of Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police, the Courier Journal reported Friday.

Chief Judge Greg Stivers signed an order Friday morning closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House Sept. 21-25, the newspaper wrote.

That decision may mean Cameron will make public next week whether Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison will be charged with homicide or other offenses in Taylor’s death.

Earlier this week, the city announced it had reached a $12 million settlement with the Taylor family ad agreed to significant police reforms as part of the deal. At the time, the family said it is continuing its push for criminal action.

According to the newspaper report, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman has asked the Federal Protective Service, provide protection for four federal buildings downtown, because of concerns over possible violence related to the Grand Jury’s decision, regardless of how it turns out.