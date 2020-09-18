Unseasonably cool, Fall-like temperatures settle in

If you love fall weather, you are going to love the next several days! Sunshine, sunshine, and more sunshine is in store with a high pressure system to our north. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s before warming back up to the mid 70s mid-week. Overnight and during the mornings it will become chilly with lows in the 40s, so pull out the jackets! -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly with lows in the 40s

SATURDAY – Sunshine and mild, with highs the mid to upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

Facebook | Instagram | CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com