State Police believe deadly Cadiz fire was intentionally set

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police believe a deadly Cadiz fire Thursday morning was set intentionally.

Troopers say 81-year-old Thelma N. Barnett of Cadiz was found dead in a home after the fire.

KSP says an autopsy showed Barnett died as a result of foul play.

Post 1 detectives are asking anyone who has information about Barnett’s death to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications. You can download it for free on the Apple and Google Play stores.