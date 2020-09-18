SEC announces policy for canceled and rescheduled games

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 18, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday policies and parameters for football game cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

In addition, should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or, if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled. The final decision to reschedule or declare the game a no contest is vested only with the Commissioner.

The 2020 SEC football season is slated to begin September 26 and is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule, with the SEC Football Championship Game to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.

