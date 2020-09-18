Publishers Clearinghouse calling? Don’t believe it

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The scammers are back at it, this time in Georgetown and the surrounding area.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, residents have reported getting a call from people claiming they are with Publishers Clearing House. They tell the would-be victim they’ve won money, but they have to pay a processing fee and taxes or some other costs.

They request money be sent to them for taxes via a prepaid card ad say as soon as they receive it, they will show up with a check for a large amount of money and prizes.

The real Publishers Clearinghouse nor other legitimate prize groups work that way.

“Remember to never give personal information over the phone, and never send funds to a group that claims you will get your prize after the fact,” the Police Department reminded.