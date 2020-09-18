Morgan man remains jailed in Rowan on theft, endangerment charges

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 31-year-old Morgan County man remains in the Rowan County Detention Center on theft and wanton endangerment charges.

According to Rowan County Jail records, a $3,500 cash bond was set this week for John Snider, of West Liberty, during a hearing in Rowan District Court.

He was arrested Sept. 6 by Morehead Police Officer Jody Grigsby after he allegedly stole a car ad when police got close to arresting him, abandoned his girlfriend’s child, according to the Rowan News.

Snider is charged with theft between $500 and $10,000, ad theft from a vehicle as well as first-degree wanton endangerment, according to jail records.