Estill, Jackson counties in ‘red,’ schools take steps

ESTILL/JACKSON COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Eastern Kentucky school districts are closely monitoring the possible return to in-person schools after becoming among the first in the state to fall into the ‘red’ category in the state;’s new school guidance matrix.

Estill County recorded a rate of 28.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population and adjacent Jackson County a rate of 27.9.

Any rate above 25 per 100,000 lands i the ‘red’ category and advises school districts not to have in-person learning.

The latest numbers were posted Thursday afternoon and Friday, both districts took action.

“Due to the county’s high COVID-19 numbers, the Estill County School District has suspended all athletics — contests, and practice — for a minimum of one week. This is effective beginning Sunday, Sept. 20. On Sept. 24, the district will make determination in regards for the week of Sept. 28. This is in compliance with guidelines from the KY Dept. of Education and the Estill County Health Department,” the Estill County school district posted Friday afternoon.

“In cooperation with the Estill County Health Department, using the guidelines set forth in the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, the Estill County Board of Education voted to delay in person instruction until October 19th. This is due to Estill County’s current COVID-19 incidence rate (see map),” the district continued.

The district originally offered students a choice of some in-person and some remote classes or all virtual classes. But in August, the district delayed in-person classes until Sept. 28 as did many districts across the state. Classes started Aug. 24 all virtual.

Meanwhile, Jackson County school leaders said Friday morning they will monitor the situation.

“The Kentucky Department of Health through the Kentucky Department of Education, has furnished a COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education that will be used to guide school districts in their decision to re-open with the traditional in-school model or continue with virtual learning only. The metric is based on the number of cases per 100,000 people daily. This is another tool that will help school districts to make an informed decision concerning returning to traditional in-person instruction. As of September 17, 2020, Jackson County’s rate of COVID-19 incidence is currently at the red level (critical) according to the metric. If our county remains at this level, we could only offer remote/virtual learning only; we are very hopeful and optimistic that the rate will decrease to an acceptable level on the metric, so that we can return to traditional in-person instruction, as one of our learning options. Now, more than ever, it is important that our entire community follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Guidance and please wear a face covering,” the district said.

The state announced the four-tier, color-coded system earlier this week as a way to meet districts’ request for more local control, flexibility and decision-making.